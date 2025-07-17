Dubai taxi driver honored by RTA after kind gesture toward Chinese tourist goes viral

A small act of kindness has led to big recognition for a Dubai taxi driver whose warm gesture toward a tourist has touched the hearts of many online.

Falak Niaz Lajbar Khan, a Pakistani national, was recognized by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at Roads and Transport Authority, and was awarded a certificate of appreciation for warmly welcoming a Chinese tourist in her native language.

In the video, the tourist appears surprised as Khan speaks to her in Mandarin while assisting her with her luggage.

“Are you from Pakistan?” the tourist asked, to which Khan replied yes. “We are friends,” she continued.

“No, we are brothers and sisters,” Khan said in Mandarin.

In a city as diverse as Dubai, the brief yet sincere interaction has earned praise from many.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 小晶 (@yuanjing3976)

The RTA lauded him for reflecting the values of respect, cultural sensitivity, and public service that the emirate proudly upholds.

كرّم معالي مطر الطاير المدير العام ورئيس مجلس المديرين في #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات، السيد فلك نياز لجبّار خان، سائق مركبة أجرة تابعة لشركة كابي تاكسي، وذلك تقديراً لحسن تعامله، وتميزه في تقديم المساعدة، لسائحة من جمهورية الصين. pic.twitter.com/b407jaIU01 — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 16, 2025

In just a few words, the driver bridged cultures, turning an ordinary taxi ride into something memorable.

Truly, even the smallest acts of connection can leave the strongest impressions!