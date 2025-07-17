Latest NewsFeatureNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai taxi driver honored by RTA after kind gesture toward Chinese tourist goes viral

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin55 seconds ago

Screengrab from @yuanjing3976/IG

A small act of kindness has led to big recognition for a Dubai taxi driver whose warm gesture toward a tourist has touched the hearts of many online.

Falak Niaz Lajbar Khan, a Pakistani national, was recognized by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at Roads and Transport Authority, and was awarded a certificate of appreciation for warmly welcoming a Chinese tourist in her native language.

In the video, the tourist appears surprised as Khan speaks to her in Mandarin while assisting her with her luggage.

“Are you from Pakistan?” the tourist asked, to which Khan replied yes. “We are friends,” she continued.

“No, we are brothers and sisters,” Khan said in Mandarin.

In a city as diverse as Dubai, the brief yet sincere interaction has earned praise from many.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 小晶 (@yuanjing3976)

The RTA lauded him for reflecting the values of respect, cultural sensitivity, and public service that the emirate proudly upholds.

In just a few words, the driver bridged cultures, turning an ordinary taxi ride into something memorable.

Truly, even the smallest acts of connection can leave the strongest impressions!

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin55 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

iStock 2167572569

Dubai launches new system to label human vs AI-created content

2 hours ago
viber image 2025 07 17 13 12 26 907

James Gunn Unveils First Look at Milly Alcock as Supergirl in 2026 Film

3 hours ago
518327749 1192452049590570 6271137655771245588 n

8 Filipino Seafarers Attacked in Red Sea Return Safely Home, Gov’t Extends Full Support

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 4 4

OFW Protection Among Top Marcos Gains Amid Mixed Public Ratings — Pulse Asia

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button