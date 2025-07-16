OWWA opens online scholarship application for OFW dependents

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has opened the online application period for its scholarship programs, offering financial assistance to qualified dependents of OFWs for the academic year 2025–2026.

From July 16 to 31, 2025, students may apply for the Education for Development Scholarship Program (EDSP) Category 2 and the OFW Dependent Scholarship Program (ODSP) Categories 1 and 2.

These programs offer assistance ranging from Php 20,000 to Php 60,000 per school year to eligible students enrolled in Philippine-based colleges and universities.

EDSP Category 2 provides up to Php 60,000 per school year to dependents currently enrolled from 2nd to 5th year college. Eligible applicants must be single, under 30 years old, have a general weighted average (GWA) of at least 85%, and no failing grades.

Requirements:

Proof of identity for OFW (copy of valid passport bio or info page) and dependent (valid school ID or any valid ID, plus birth or baptismal certificate)

Proof of grades from the previous school year

2×2 ID photo of applicant with white background, name tag, and signature

Meanwhile, the ODSP Category 1 grants P20,000 per year to dependents entering 1st year college. Applicants must be single, 21 years old and below, with passing grades, and the OFW must have a monthly income not exceeding USD 1,000.

Meanwhile, Category 2 also provides P20,000 per year to dependents enrolled in 2nd to 5th year college with the same qualifications.

Requirements: