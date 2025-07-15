Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Caticlan Airport to Open World-Class Terminal by 2027, Boosting Boracay Tourism

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Caticlan Airport, key gateway to the famous Boracay Island, will have a new world-class passenger terminal by 2027. This was confirmed by Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the groundbreaking ceremony for the terminal’s construction on July 14.

The upgraded terminal is expected to enhance passenger experience and support the tourism sector by increasing annual capacity to 7 million travelers, up from the current 4 million.

Features of the new facility will include modern check-in counters, improved baggage handling systems, expanded boarding gates, and advanced security measures to reduce congestion and streamline airport operations.

The project, delayed since 2009, is being implemented through a public-private partnership between San Miguel Corporation and Megawide Construction Corporation. Secretary Dizon noted that the terminal is on track for completion within two years, with significant backing from the President.

The Department of Transportation emphasized that the expansion is a strategic move to support the country’s tourism-driven economy, with tourism accounting for 8% of the national GDP. Once completed, the new terminal is expected to match Boracay’s international reputation with infrastructure that meets global standards.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

IMG 6654

Tulfos to Support Escudero’s Bid for Senate Presidency in 20th Congress

2 mins ago
KELA Template 2025 07 15T114350.140

Filipinos in Qatar help beat plastic pollution with over 7,000 bottles recycled

33 mins ago
viber image 2025 07 15 15 26 15 273

Dustin Yu Enjoys Beach Getaway After ‘PBB: Celebrity Collab’ Journey

57 mins ago
viber image 2025 07 11 16 10 43 864

Palace Slams Alleged Fake Reports Targeting First Lady and President

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button