Caticlan Airport to Open World-Class Terminal by 2027, Boosting Boracay Tourism

The Caticlan Airport, key gateway to the famous Boracay Island, will have a new world-class passenger terminal by 2027. This was confirmed by Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the groundbreaking ceremony for the terminal’s construction on July 14.

The upgraded terminal is expected to enhance passenger experience and support the tourism sector by increasing annual capacity to 7 million travelers, up from the current 4 million.

Features of the new facility will include modern check-in counters, improved baggage handling systems, expanded boarding gates, and advanced security measures to reduce congestion and streamline airport operations.

The project, delayed since 2009, is being implemented through a public-private partnership between San Miguel Corporation and Megawide Construction Corporation. Secretary Dizon noted that the terminal is on track for completion within two years, with significant backing from the President.

The Department of Transportation emphasized that the expansion is a strategic move to support the country’s tourism-driven economy, with tourism accounting for 8% of the national GDP. Once completed, the new terminal is expected to match Boracay’s international reputation with infrastructure that meets global standards.