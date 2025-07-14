Latest NewsNews

DMW mourns death of Filipina caregiver in Israel after Iran missile strike

Staff Report

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is mourning the death of Filipina caregiver Leah Mosquera, who succumbed to injuries sustained from an Iranian missile strike in Rehovot, Israel on June 15, 2025.

In a statement, the DMW honored Mosquera’s dedication, calling her a symbol of the quiet heroism of overseas Filipino workers. The department also extended its condolences to her family.

Mosquera, 49, from Negros Occidental, underwent multiple surgeries and was in intensive care for several weeks at the Shamir Medical Center before passing away. She was fondly called “Ate Leah” and would have turned 50 on July 29.

The DMW, in coordination with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv, will shoulder the cost of repatriating her remains and burial. Her sister Mae Joy, also a caregiver in Israel, will receive assistance to return home.

Financial assistance will be given to Mosquera’s family, while the Israeli government has pledged lifelong support as part of its commitment to stand with her loved ones.

The Israeli Embassy in Manila also expressed deep sympathy, stating: “We mourn with you and honor Leah’s memory with dignity and compassion.”

Iran’s missile strike was in retaliation for Israel’s military operation “Rising Lion” targeting Iran’s nuclear program.

