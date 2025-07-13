Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kris Aquino gains weight after returning home to the Philippines

Kris Aquino is showing signs of recovery as she gains weight following her return to the Philippines. The host-actress came back last September after years of undergoing treatment in the United States for her autoimmune conditions.

Entertainment personality and close friend Mama Loi Villarama recently visited Kris and shared a cheerful update on Instagram, showing a visibly stronger Kris being lifted by her youngest son, Bimby. Both mother and son noted the noticeable weight gain, a positive sign amid her ongoing health challenges.

In the clip, Kris managed to adjust herself in bed without assistance, and Mama Loi humorously teased that she might soon be able to enjoy the beach near the private resort where she’s been staying since June.

Kris has reportedly reached 106 lbs — a milestone after struggling with her weight for months due to her illnesses. Mama Loi credited her improved condition to a calorie-rich diet, which includes turon, mangoes, lychees, orange juice, carabao’s milk with ice cream, and Daim chocolate.

Aside from her diet, Kris’ recovery is also being supported by her son Bimby, who has remained hands-on and deeply caring throughout her health journey. Mama Loi expressed admiration for the young boy’s dedication, encouraging the public to continue sending prayers for Kris’ healing.

