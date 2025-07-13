Dubai Police launch ‘Happiness Kiosk’ to empower youth

The Dubai Police, in collaboration with the Emirates Down Syndrome Association, launched the ‘Happiness Kiosk’ initiative to empower and train individuals with Down Syndrome. Operated by students from the Emirates Down Syndrome Hospitality Academy, the kiosk ran for a week at the Dubai Police General Headquarters.

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s broader efforts to promote inclusion and community engagement, especially for people of determination. The kiosk highlighted the hospitality skills of participants, who prepared and served coffee, biscuits, and other handmade treats. Their products were met with praise and enthusiasm from the public and government officials.

This partnership is part of the Emirates Down Syndrome Association’s long-term projects that aim to provide specialized training and employment pathways. The association has already launched tailored training programs and its first product line, complete with branding and official licenses.

Graduates of the academy have taken part in major national events such as the Arab Reading Challenge, Sustainable Impact Challenge Awards, DP World Excellence Awards, and the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad. These engagements demonstrate the capabilities of individuals with Down Syndrome and promote their visibility and participation in society.

Dubai Police reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a sustainable and inclusive environment for people of determination through strategic partnerships and continuous cooperation with relevant organizations.