Heart Evangelista Named Guest Editor and Cover Star of Harper’s Bazaar Singapore’s July 2025 Issue

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

Filipina fashion icon and artist Heart Evangelista has been named guest editor and cover star of Harper’s Bazaar Singapore’s July 2025 issue, becoming the first personality in the magazine’s history to take on the editorial role.

Evangelista collaborated closely with the publication’s team, contributing not only as a model but also as a creative visionary. She helped conceptualize the issue’s themes, contributed original illustrations, and shared her perspective on identity, self-expression, and authenticity in the fashion world.

“Through the pages of the July book, I am privileged to share with you what is closest to my heart and soul—my home, my art, my fashion, and everything in between,” Evangelista said in her interview with the magazine.

Editor-in-Chief Kenneth Goh shared that Evangelista was chosen not just for her influence and style, but for her authenticity, creativity, and deep understanding of fashion and identity.

“What we created together is more than an issue. It’s a portrait of a lady, a love letter to a region, and a collaboration built on trust. This issue is her heart,” Goh added.

The Championing Asia issue celebrates the vibrancy and diversity of the region, spotlighting influential figures such as Filipino designer Michael Leyva and content creator David Guison.

