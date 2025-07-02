Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Diana Mackey and Kiefer Ravena share heartbreaking loss of first pregnancy

Diana Mackey and Kiefer Ravena have opened up about the devastating miscarriage they experienced shortly after announcing they were expecting their first child.

The couple spoke candidly during their guest appearance on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda on Monday, ending ongoing speculation surrounding Diana’s pregnancy.

“Shortly after announcing it— I think a week or two weeks— we lost the baby, unfortunately, at seven weeks,” Diana shared emotionally.

Kiefer, while acknowledging the pain of the experience, expressed gratitude that Diana remains in good health.

“You know, it’s all part of God’s plan and timing. The best thing now is that she’s healthy. Hopefully, with God’s grace, we can try again and see where it leads us,” he said.

The couple first announced their pregnancy in March through social media posts that drew excitement from fans and supporters. Their relationship milestones have also captured public attention — getting engaged in October 2023 and officially tying the knot this June.

Despite the loss, the couple remains hopeful and united in facing the journey ahead.

