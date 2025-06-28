Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Saudi Arabia grants visa holders 30-day grace period to exit the Kingdom

Camille Quirino

The Saudi General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has started a new initiative allowing all types of expired visit visas to be extended for final departure from the country.

This move took effect on June 26, 2025, and gives visa holders 30 days to process their exit.

Those affected must first settle any related fees and penalties before they can leave. After that, they can request the extension and finalize their departure procedures.

This initiative is open to all individuals with expired visit visas, regardless of the visa’s category or purpose. It provides a chance for those who overstayed to regularize their situation without facing legal complications.

The extension can be requested online through the “Tawasul” service on the Ministry of Interior’s “Absher” platform. This digital service allows users to process government-related services without having to visit offices.

Jawazat urged all affected individuals to make use of this opportunity before the 30-day deadline expires. No extensions will be granted after the cutoff period.

The agency reminded the public that this is a one-time initiative aimed at easing the departure process for those with expired visit visas.

