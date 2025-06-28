Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Heroin found hidden in dietary supplements at Fujairah airport

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino16 mins ago

Photo courtesy: WAM

Customs officers at Fujairah International Airport stopped a passenger from smuggling heroin hidden inside a large shipment of dietary supplements.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the General Directorate of Ports under the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP).

The passenger, of Asian nationality, was coming into the UAE from his home country when he was stopped for inspection. Inside his luggage, officers found 100 containers with 6,000 capsules and 70 bags of powdered supplements.

Upon testing, authorities confirmed that the capsules contained heroin, a banned narcotic substance. Legal action was immediately taken against the suspect.

The ICP said the success of the operation shows the high level of skill among customs officers and the importance of using smart technologies at airport borders. These tools helped detect the illegal items that were hidden within everyday-looking products.

The Authority emphasized that protecting UAE communities from drug trafficking remains a top priority. It said this case highlights the need for strict monitoring at all entry points.

No further details were given about the suspect’s identity, but the case is currently under investigation.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino16 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Chinese poses as Filipino BI

Chinese man arrested in Camarines Norte for posing as Filipino

55 seconds ago
South Korea flag

South Korea to bring in over 22,000 more seasonal workers to fill labor gaps

25 mins ago
tourist in dubai istock

UAE ranks in world’s top 7 for tourist spending

39 mins ago
KSA flag with airplane istock

Saudi Arabia grants visa holders 30-day grace period to exit the Kingdom

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button