Heroin found hidden in dietary supplements at Fujairah airport

Customs officers at Fujairah International Airport stopped a passenger from smuggling heroin hidden inside a large shipment of dietary supplements.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the General Directorate of Ports under the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP).

The passenger, of Asian nationality, was coming into the UAE from his home country when he was stopped for inspection. Inside his luggage, officers found 100 containers with 6,000 capsules and 70 bags of powdered supplements.

Upon testing, authorities confirmed that the capsules contained heroin, a banned narcotic substance. Legal action was immediately taken against the suspect.

The ICP said the success of the operation shows the high level of skill among customs officers and the importance of using smart technologies at airport borders. These tools helped detect the illegal items that were hidden within everyday-looking products.

The Authority emphasized that protecting UAE communities from drug trafficking remains a top priority. It said this case highlights the need for strict monitoring at all entry points.

No further details were given about the suspect’s identity, but the case is currently under investigation.