Kuwentong OFW panel highlights inspiring journeys of saving smart and building the future

The TFT Watchlist Forum shone a spotlight on the inspiring stories of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia during the panel discussion titled “Kuwentong OFW: How we’re chasing dreams, saving smart, and building our future.”

The session featured three distinguished leaders representing different facets of the OFW experience — advocates, mentors, and community builders who have successfully navigated life abroad with purpose and resilience.

From left to right: Saidali Mohammad Malic, Chairman of the Diversified Movement of Empowered Migrants (DMEM) and Purchasing & Costing Manager at Saudi Turf Co. Ltd; Redentor T. Perez, President of the Filipino Athletes & Performing Society (FAPS); Muammar Yosoph Sultan, Country President of Community Investigative Support (CIS) – KSA and Admin. & Logistics Supervisor at Medical Care Alliance Co.; and Rain Dimalanta, Director of Operations, Sales and Marketing of New Perspective Media Group

Saidali Mohammad Malic, Chairman of the Diversified Movement of Empowered Migrants (DMEM) and Purchasing & Costing Manager at Saudi Turf Co. Ltd., shared lessons from his 30 years in Saudi Arabia, focusing on empowerment across economic, social, political, and spiritual spheres. A father of six and a passionate sportsman, Saidali emphasized the value of perseverance and community support.

Redentor T. Perez, President of the Filipino Athletes & Performing Society (FAPS), spoke about uplifting Filipino talent through discipline, creativity, and cultural pride. His mentorship helps OFWs find identity and joy through artistic and athletic pursuits.

Muammar Yosoph Sultan, Country President of Community Investigative Support (CIS) – KSA and Admin. & Logistics Supervisor at Medical Care Alliance Co., highlighted the importance of social responsibility, legal awareness, and active support for kababayans in need.

Moderated by Rain Dimalanta, Director of Operations, Sales and Marketing of New Perspective Media Group, the panel discussed key themes such as lessons learned abroad, practical steps for saving and investing, and advice for fellow OFWs who are hesitant to take the first step toward financial growth.

The Filipino Times thanks the panelists for sharing their stories and reminding the community that every OFW has the power to uplift not only themselves but also the greater Filipino diaspora.

