UAE declares June 27 Hijri New Year holiday for federal government

The UAE government has declared Friday, June 27, 2025, as a public holiday for the Hijri New Year.

The announcement was made through an official circular from the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).

The Hijri New Year marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar calendar year, which is based on the moon’s cycles. This year’s holiday marks the start of the year 1447 AH (After Hijrah).

The holiday applies to all ministries and federal government offices across the country. Work is expected to resume on Sunday, June 29.

Since the holiday falls on a Friday, public sector employees who already have Saturday and Sunday off will enjoy a three-day weekend. This gives many government workers a chance to rest and spend time with their families.

The announcement is part of the UAE’s commitment to observe Islamic occasions, in line with official holidays announced earlier in the year.

No separate announcement has yet been made for the private sector regarding this holiday.