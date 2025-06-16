Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE declares June 27 Hijri New Year holiday for federal government

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 mins ago

Courtesy: FAHR

The UAE government has declared Friday, June 27, 2025, as a public holiday for the Hijri New Year.

The announcement was made through an official circular from the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).

The Hijri New Year marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar calendar year, which is based on the moon’s cycles. This year’s holiday marks the start of the year 1447 AH (After Hijrah).

The holiday applies to all ministries and federal government offices across the country. Work is expected to resume on Sunday, June 29.

Since the holiday falls on a Friday, public sector employees who already have Saturday and Sunday off will enjoy a three-day weekend. This gives many government workers a chance to rest and spend time with their families.

The announcement is part of the UAE’s commitment to observe Islamic occasions, in line with official holidays announced earlier in the year.

No separate announcement has yet been made for the private sector regarding this holiday.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Zakat Tax and Customs Authority

Thousands of smuggling attempts foiled in Saudi Arabia in just two weeks

1 hour ago
1M dirham winner of Al Ansari Exchange

OFW in UAE becomes a millionaire through Al Ansari Exchange Millionaire Promotion

2 hours ago
A Forum on Philippine Migration and Diaspora Policy

PH Consulate General in Dubai empowers Filipino students through migration and policy forum

2 hours ago
Forum article

Free ticket to PH awaits lucky attendee at TFT Watchlist Forum in Riyadh on June 20-21

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button