Filipino community in Bahrain celebrates Independence Day with pride and gratitude

In honor of the 127th anniversary of the Philippine Independence Proclamation, a flag-raising ceremony and a commemorative program took place at the Sentro Rizal, Philippine Embassy Manama on June 12, 2025.

The event was led by Philippine Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Her Excellency Anne Jalando-on Louis, alongside her spouse, Dr. Gerard Joseph Louis, and the officers and staff of the Philippine Embassy. This ceremony served as a reminder of the nation’s hard-earned freedom and the sacrifices made by its heroes.

Attendees included representatives from various Filipino community organizations, partner groups, and distinguished guests. This year’s celebration echoed a distinctly deep sense of national pride, highlighting the lasting spirit of freedom and unity that connects Filipinos, transcending distances.

The event began with a sincere ecumenical invocation. Fr. Anthony Almazan, OFM Cap., opened the proceedings with a Christian prayer, which was then succeeded by a Muslim prayer led by Ismail Dimapuno, illustrating spiritual diversity and unity.

Subsequently, a solemn rendition of the Philippine National Anthem took place, evoking a profound sense of patriotic pride, which was then followed by the pledge of allegiance to the Filipino flag.

The event was honored by a series of inspiring messages from prominent figures in Philippine governance.

John C. Baluba of the Social Security System (SSS) conveyed a special message from SSS President and CEO Robert Joseph Montes de Claro. This was succeeded by a video greeting from Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan, who acknowledged the invaluable contributions of overseas Filipinos.

The program paid particular tribute to the significant role played by Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). Migrant Workers Office, Officer-in-Charge Celia V. Cabadonga communicated messages from the Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Hans Leo Cacdac, which were further enhanced by a video message from Secretary Cacdac himself. This segment emphasized the sincerity of the government in giving credit and appreciation to the remarkable contributions of Filipino migrant workers.

An intermission number, through the power of music in expressing national pride, was beautifully demonstrated during an uplifting cultural performance. Mr. Virgilio Pasive Jr., the Administrative Officer of the Philippine Embassy, welcomed Attachés Linoernbar Blanco and Lucia Ramirez. They delivered a moving rendition of “Isang Mundo, Isang Awit” (One World, One Song), exceeding boundaries and languages and embodying the spirit of unity and shared identity.

Following the presentation, a video message from the Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo was introduced by Consul Bryan Jess T. Baguio, conveying the Philippine government’s message of unity, patriotism, and unwavering commitment to overseas Filipinos.

This was followed by special video messages of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, whose heartfelt words captured the nation’s pride, reflecting on the Philippines’ journey toward independence and the collective strength needed to face future challenges.

These messages resonated with the core theme of the celebration, “Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan” (Freedom, Future, History), emphasizing the significant relevance of the event for Filipinos living and working abroad.

During her address, Her Excellency, Anne Jalando-on Louis, took a moment to sincerely thank the community for graciously dedicating their time to participate in this significant event.

Reflecting on the nation’s advancements over the past 127 years, Ambassador Louis highlighted the ongoing progress and development of the Philippines. “Each of us has a responsibility and a part to play in nation-building—whether we are in government, the private sector, civil society, or as Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs),” she remarked. “Through our collective efforts, we contribute to the growth of our nation and our communities both here and in our homeland.”

In her speech, Ambassador Louis expressed, “On this occasion, let us once again cultivate a deeper appreciation for our country—its rich and lasting history.”

Ambassador Louis also honored the legacy of the nation’s heroes, stating, “We are fortunate to inherit the legacy of our ancestors, especially our national heroes. We have much to celebrate and take pride in as Filipinos.”

During the program, the ambassador announced an exciting lineup of activities to celebrate the occasion, including an art exhibit, promotion of Filipino products in various malls and supermarkets, and performances by the Lakbay Guitar Duo.

In a notable highlight of the day, International Triathlon Club member Michael Alfredo “Mico” Faminial, an OFW, was given a commendation by the Philippine Embassy for his incredible sporting achievement. Michael just finished a grueling 170-kilometer ultramarathon in Bahrain, the ultimate test of human endurance.

His race began at 4:18 PM on Friday, June 6th, and concluded at 9:26 AM on Sunday, June 8th, and took an astonishing 41 hours and 8 minutes.

However, Michael’s challenge extended beyond mere personal athletic ability. He undertook this demanding endurance run to raise awareness about the health and welfare of cats and dogs in Bahrain.

The Embassy recognized his initiative in adopting the same mission of promoting health, well-being, and social responsibility. His dedication to animal welfare exemplifies the Filipino values of compassion and service, and his accomplishments represent a significant contribution to the spirit of independence and patriotism that this special day signifies.

Likewise, one of the attendees, Eliza Carang, 57, hailing from La Union, has dedicated 20 years of her career to working as a health assistant in Bahrain. She conveyed her happiness at being able to participate in the Philippine Independence Day celebration at the Philippine Embassy, describing it as a significant experience that revitalized her connection to her native land.

“As an OFW, this celebration represents proof of our determination to foster unity and collaboration among individuals in pursuit of a better life”, she remarked.

Attendees who graced the occasion include OWWA Welfare Officer Juvilyn Anns Gumabay, Captain Noel Escalona, the Senior National Representative of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to the Combined Maritime Forces (AFPSNR to CMF), and officers from the Philippine School Bahrain (PSB). Additionally, representatives from Good Cause, Filipino Club, Pinay Ikaw Na (PIN), Katolikong Pinoy Bahrain, Filipino Badminton League Bahrain (FBLB), and the Filipino Writers’ Circle (Filwrite) were present at the event.

After the program, a traditional Filipino breakfast was served as part of the celebration, adding a warm and communal touch to the occasion.