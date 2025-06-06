Latest NewsNewsPH NewsSportsTFT News

EJ Obiena wins third straight Asian pole vault gold in South Korea

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino28 mins ago

Courtesy: Ernest Obiena/IG

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena defended his title at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships, winning the gold medal in the men’s pole vault event in Gumi, South Korea.

Obiena cleared 5.77 meters, placing him ahead of his closest rivals from China and Thailand. This is his third time winning gold at the Asian championships.

The silver medal went to China’s Bokai Huang, who managed to jump 5.72 meters. Thailand’s Patsapong Amsamarng took the bronze with a jump of 5.67 meters.

Pole vault is a track and field event where athletes use a long pole to jump over a high bar. It requires strength, speed, and technique—skills that Obiena continues to showcase in every international competition.

Obiena’s win brings pride once again to the Philippines, especially for Filipinos living and working abroad who closely follow his achievements. He is also preparing for upcoming events leading to the Paris Olympics in 2024, where he is expected to represent the country.

Written with the contributions of Alona Cochon.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

