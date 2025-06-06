EJ Obiena wins third straight Asian pole vault gold in South Korea

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena defended his title at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships, winning the gold medal in the men’s pole vault event in Gumi, South Korea.

Obiena cleared 5.77 meters, placing him ahead of his closest rivals from China and Thailand. This is his third time winning gold at the Asian championships.

The silver medal went to China’s Bokai Huang, who managed to jump 5.72 meters. Thailand’s Patsapong Amsamarng took the bronze with a jump of 5.67 meters.

Pole vault is a track and field event where athletes use a long pole to jump over a high bar. It requires strength, speed, and technique—skills that Obiena continues to showcase in every international competition.

Obiena’s win brings pride once again to the Philippines, especially for Filipinos living and working abroad who closely follow his achievements. He is also preparing for upcoming events leading to the Paris Olympics in 2024, where he is expected to represent the country.

Written with the contributions of Alona Cochon.