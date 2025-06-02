Latest NewsEntertainmentFoodNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Unlock daily rewards and win a luxury staycation with McDonald’s UAE Golden Getaway

McDonald’s UAE is making this summer extra exciting with Golden Getaway, a limited-time digital experience on the McDonald’s App that offers daily deals, weekly games, discount codes, and a shot at winning a luxury staycation in Ras Al Khaimah.

Live until June 15, Golden Getaway transforms a regular app visit into a more fun and rewarding experience. Customers can unlock exclusive discounts on best-selling menu items every day and take part in weekly in-app games.

Players who make it to the top 50 of the leaderboard each week will automatically enter a digital raffle for big prizes— including a high-value win of 9,999 McDonald’s Rewards Points and that much-desired Ras Al Khaimah getaway.

Golden Getaway also opens the door to discounts on everyday services through the dedicated Fanshop, where users can use their collected points to access discount codes on entertainment, travel, experiences, and more!

The campaign aims to bring joy and value to customers while highlighting the brand’s focus on fun and interactive digital features.

The McDonald’s App isn’t just for satisfying your cravings—you might win big time!

Golden Getaway is available exclusively on the McDonald’s App until June 15. Download the app, start playing, and good luck!

For more surprises and updates, follow @McDonaldsUAE on social media.

