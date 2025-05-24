Double victory: Two Filipinas crowned in international pageants

The Philippines scored a double win on the global pageant stage as Krishan Pauline Alerre and Patricia Anne Nichole Bangug were crowned Miss Aura International 2025 and Miss Orient Tourism Global 2025, respectively, in separate events held Friday, May 23.

Alerre impressed judges during the Miss Aura International finals in Turkey, standing out in all segments—dance show, swimsuit, evening gown, and the Q&A round. In the “intelligence round,” she was asked what kind of future a woman would create, given the saying “The future is female.”

She responded: “I believe female can be a future and she can create a world where she can empower others; a world driven by empathy, equality and innovation, and a future where purpose guides progress… regardless of gender, they can be a future as long as they have the willingness to create an aura-mazing impact globally.”

On Instagram, Alerre said winning felt surreal: “Winning Miss Aura International 2025 has me floating on cloud 9!… This crown is not just mine—it’s for everyone. Proud to bring this honor home!” She is the second Filipina to win the crown, after Alexandra Faith Garcia in 2021.

Meanwhile in Malaysia, Bangug triumphed in the first-ever Miss Orient Tourism Global pageant. In the final Q&A, she spoke with conviction about her role as a tourism ambassador:

“As Miss Orient Tourism Global, I am not just a representative. I am a movement… I will become a bridge that connects cultures, inspires understanding, and celebrates global unity… The crown is not just a symbol. It is a responsibility, and I am ready to wear it with purpose, power, and passion.”

Two queens, one night, and a proud moment for the Philippines on the world stage.