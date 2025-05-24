Alex Eala climbs to WTA No. 69, sets sights on Roland-Garros

Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala continues her impressive rise on the international circuit, climbing one spot in the latest WTA rankings. She moved from World No. 70 to No. 69, strengthening her status as one of the sport’s brightest young talents.

Following her campaign at the WTA 1000 Italia Open, Eala is now gearing up for her debut at Roland-Garros.

Eala makes her Grand Slam women’s singles main draw debut against Colombia’s Emiliana Arango in the first round of the 2025 French Open on Sunday afternoon (Manila time).

In the Italian Open, Eala and American star Coco Gauff saw their impressive run come to a narrow end after a hard-fought quarterfinal defeat to the tournament’s defending champions and home crowd favorites, Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani.

Despite the quarterfinal exit, Eala and Gauff leave Rome with their heads held high-having proven they can stand toe-to-toe with the sport’s best. The result may not have gone their way, but the partnership has sparked interest and optimism for future collaborations on the doubles court.

Coming from a country with limited tennis exposure, Eala has shattered expectations and become a beacon of inspiration for young athletes in the Philippines and beyond.

With a string of high-profile tournaments ahead and her form peaking, Eala’s future looks brighter than ever.

From her next serve to her next win, Alex Eala’s journey is one to follow—and it’s only just beginning. —Alona Cochon