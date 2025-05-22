OFW ultrarunner Don-Don Castro clinches 2nd place in grueling 8-hour ultramarathon

Don-Don Castro, a 45-year-old Filipino worker based in Florence, Italy, secured second place in the eight-hour ultramarathon held in Bisenzio on May 18. He was the champion in the same race last year.

Castro, who is originally from Ilocos Sur, has been a member of the GS Maiano running club for the past three years. He now lives in Firenze with his wife and teenage son.

Earlier this month, Castro also joined a 6-hour ultramarathon in Pistoia, where he logged 64.8 kilometers. These follow a series of achievements, including the Ultra Trail Via degli Dei (125km with 5,100m elevation gain) and the Challenging Chianti race (73km with 2,800m elevation).

He is also one of the founders of Pinoy Runners Firenze, a group that promotes running and cycling among Filipinos in Italy. Castro has played a key role in building the local community of Pinoy athletes.

Even with his busy work schedule, Castro continues to train and race, proving that it’s possible to pursue passion while working abroad. His background in chess as a young man has helped him apply focus and strategy in the sport of ultramarathon running.

He is known for staying committed once he registers for a race, regardless of distance or difficulty. For Castro, discipline and consistency are the keys to finishing strong.

Written with the contributions of Alona Cochon.