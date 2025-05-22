Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

No ‘target’ in courtesy resignation call — Palace

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Screengrab from RTVM

Malacañang clarified Thursday that no specific Cabinet secretary is being singled out in President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s call for courtesy resignations.

“We have no update on that—if there really is a targeted secretary in this request. As of now, there is none,” said Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro during a briefing.

President Marcos earlier asked all Cabinet secretaries to submit their courtesy resignations as part of what the Palace described as a move to “recalibrate” governance after the 2025 elections.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said this directive will give the President space to assess the performance of each department and decide who aligns best with his administration’s evolving priorities.

According to the PCO, this marks a shift from the administration’s initial phase to a more focused, performance-driven approach. While acknowledging the dedication of many current officials, the Palace stressed the need for faster execution and stronger alignment with national goals.

The PCO also assured that public service delivery will continue uninterrupted, with stability, continuity, and meritocracy guiding the reshaping of the President’s leadership team.

Some Cabinet members have already complied with the directive, while several senators have expressed support for the President’s move..

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2025 05 22 at 13.04.44.jpeg

Philippine Business Council – Dubai & Northern Emirates represents UAE-based Filipino entrepreneurs at IFEX Philippines 2025

44 seconds ago
Don don Castro

OFW ultrarunner Don-Don Castro clinches 2nd place in grueling 8-hour ultramarathon

3 hours ago
Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro

Malacañang to Roque: tracking fugitives is a duty, not political persecution

3 hours ago
Claire Castro

Malacañang: Reconciliation must not come at the expense of the law

6 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button