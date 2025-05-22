No ‘target’ in courtesy resignation call — Palace

Malacañang clarified Thursday that no specific Cabinet secretary is being singled out in President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s call for courtesy resignations.

“We have no update on that—if there really is a targeted secretary in this request. As of now, there is none,” said Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro during a briefing.

President Marcos earlier asked all Cabinet secretaries to submit their courtesy resignations as part of what the Palace described as a move to “recalibrate” governance after the 2025 elections.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said this directive will give the President space to assess the performance of each department and decide who aligns best with his administration’s evolving priorities.

According to the PCO, this marks a shift from the administration’s initial phase to a more focused, performance-driven approach. While acknowledging the dedication of many current officials, the Palace stressed the need for faster execution and stronger alignment with national goals.

The PCO also assured that public service delivery will continue uninterrupted, with stability, continuity, and meritocracy guiding the reshaping of the President’s leadership team.

Some Cabinet members have already complied with the directive, while several senators have expressed support for the President’s move..