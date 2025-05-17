Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Distorted voice glitch in 24 Oras draws laughs, praise for professionalism

Camille Quirino42 mins ago

Vicky Morales and Jasmin Gabriel-Galban. Courtesy: luna @kluvspjw/X

A live audio glitch on GMA’s 24 Oras quickly went viral on social media after field reporter Jasmin Gabriel-Galban’s voice suddenly shifted to a high-pitched tone during a report on a serious election-related incident.

In a video posted on X (formerly twitter), the report covered the death of a senior citizen during the 2025 midterm elections. Anchor Vicky Morales introduced Galban, who was reporting live from Dagupan, Pangasinan, when the sound distortion occurred.

Despite the technical hiccup, Morales maintained her composure. Viewers praised her, with one netizen saying, “Pero in fairness poker face pa rin si Vicki. Wow ang professionalism!”

Another one said: “Paano kinaya ni Vicky yon? Hahaha! Kung ako yon, tawang tawa na ako.” One also noted, “Yung interpreter din na nag-sign language, professional din.”

Clips of the glitch circulated online. One netizen commented: “Ba’t naman naging chipmunk bigla?”

“Sabi na eh. May magpopost neto eh. Daming nag-comment kanina sa YT na ‘Another MEME has been born,’” another one wrote.

Other users described the broadcast’s handling of the issue. One netizen wrote: “Binalikan siya para ayusin. Tas ganon pa rin. Hanggang ngayon di pa ulit nababalikan. Hahaha!”

“Twice nangyari yan actually haha. Ang ingay sobra sa live chat,” another one said.

Amid the viral reaction, some netizens defended the team behind the scenes, noting the stress of election coverage. One commenter said, “Obvious naman na technical problem. OA kayo maka-react. Di niyo alam if you work sa GMA, mag-damag ang duty kapag election. Literal na 24 hours nakabantay sa botohan.”

As of this writing, the video on X has garnered over 56k likes, 12k reposts, and 400 comments.

