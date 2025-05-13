Filipinos conquer the Nove Colli ultramarathon: A feat of strength, camaraderie, and pure grit

Filipino ultrarunners once again proved their mettle on the international stage, conquering the grueling 202-kilometer Nove Colli Ultra Challenge, one of Italy’s toughest non-stop ultramarathons held on May 10-11 across the scenic but punishing hills of Emilia-Romagna.

Among the more than 200 participants from across the globe, the Filipino contingent stood out—not just for their endurance and finishing times, but for the bond that has long tied them together. Rolando Espina, Bren Kevin Cabasa, Eugene Evangelista, and Genesis Cunanan have raced side by side in numerous ultramarathons, like Milan to Sanremo (UMS), Ultra d’Fons Barcelona, Cinisello Balsamo Running Festival, and most recently the 222-kilometer Ultr’Ardèche International Competition in France in 2024. Their chemistry is undeniable: they train, compete, teach, and grow as a unit, more like brothers than just teammates.

The Nove Colli Ultra covers nine steep hills with punishing elevation gains totaling 3,800 meters. The course runs through Polenta (28.9 km), Pieve di Rivoschio (57.6 km), Ciola (70.2 km), Barbotto (84.4 km), Monte Tiffi (107.1 km), Perticara (116.2 km), Pugliano (136.6 km), Passo del Grillo (151.6 km), and Gorola (172.4 km) before finishing at the 202-kilometer mark. Runners face not only physical challenges, but also sleep deprivation and mental exhaustion—some participants drop out long before the final stretch.

Rolando Espina is known in the ultrarunning world as a “human machine.” With countless medals and trophies under his belt, Espina was a source of inspiration even before the race began. “Kinabahan tuloy ako. Ang taba ko ngayon nasa vacation kasi, kain at pasyal! Busy na ulit sa work niyan. Bahala na si Batman, pero ang team ay ready na, ako nalang hindi,” he joked before the race. But when the gun fired, Espina delivered, powering through the course with grit and grace.

Bren Kevin Cabasa, just a month after placing second in the 24-hour Ultramarathon in Cinisello Balsamo, where he logged 174 kilometers, returned to the start line with his usual calm confidence. “I’ve learned that I’m yet again capable of pushing my limits,” Cabasa shared. “Sobrang hirap po pero happy about this race, natapos ko.”

Eugene Evangelista, winner of last month’s 165-kilometer category at the Cinisello Balsamo Running Festival, also finished strong. Fueled by a rigorous training regimen, Eugene remarked, “I pushed through, embraced the pain, and I crushed it.”

Ultrarunner Genesis Cunanan, known for his unstoppable drive, didn’t go as planned as he failed to make it to the finish line due to an injury. “Bawi next year!” He said this through a video call while the team was having breakfast this morning. No doubt about that; his consistent performances and record-holding reputation in ultrarunning continue to impress.

More than medals or rankings, the camaraderie between these four Filipino athletes defines their success. They share more than the trail—they share food, advice, encouragement, and lessons learned from each hardship. Their collective story is one of shared resilience and quiet pride, and more than that, they carried the Philippine flag across hills, a very challenging route.

Through the darkness of fatigue, these Filipino ultrarunners remind the world that Filipino endurance is not just physical, but deeply rooted in spirit, unity, and heart.

Their finish isn’t just a personal victory—it’s a triumph for Filipino sportsmanship and a testament to what can be achieved when grit meets brotherhood.

