HUAWEI AppGallery Gamers Cup returns to Ras Al Khaimah in an action-packed Esports Carnival

The HUAWEI AppGallery Gamers Cup has made a spectacular return to Ras Al Khaimah with the action-packed Esports Carnival 2025 held on 2nd & 3rd May at the Radisson Resort Al Marjan Island.

Organized under the guidance of the Emirates Esports Federation (EESF) and in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), the two-day event delivered a spectacular showcase of mobile Esports, reaffirming Ras Al Khaimah’s position at the forefront of the Middle East’s fast-growing Esports scene.

Building on the success of its 2024 edition, this year’s event delivered a bigger and better platform, attracting a record number of gamers, tech enthusiasts, and esports professionals from across the region. A standout addition this year was the collaboration with Jetour, whose sleek and innovative vehicles were on full display at the venue entrance, adding a dynamic lifestyle element to the experience. Additionaly, LikeCard, was a key sponsor of the event, whose generous support was instrumental in powering the tournament’s success. Providing seamless hospitality, the newly opened Rove Al Marjan Island hosted participants, ensuring their comfort and convenience throughout the weekend. Together, these partnerships played a vital role in creating a world-class atmosphere that seamlessly blended competition, innovation, and lifestyle.

The tournament featured a thrilling two days packed with competitions across the most popular two esports games on the main-stage; with PUBG MOBILE on Day 1 and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) on Day 2 with AXE MENA esports team emerging as the champion. The teams participating underwent a challenging two weeks of online qualifiers across a 100+ players competing for the top 4 seed placements for the final event to stand a chance in becoming the champion teams to win the AED 300,000 prize-pool.

In addition to the Main-Stage esports events, gaming booths for the top casual mobile games were set together with their respective prizes, in which passionate players participated in mini-tournament elimination brackets with the top 5 in each booth receiving massive prizes from HUAWEI AppGallery that totaled to an approximate of 600 on-site participants! The game booths included top mobile game titles including, King’s – Candy Crush Saga, Yalla Group’s – Yalla Jackaroo, Gameloft’s – Asphalt Legends Unite, and Golf Clash.

The tournament formats for the casual games included leaderboards across all booths. The leaderboard for Candy Crush Saga was determined by racing through completing a fixed amount of levels within a time limit with the players that completed the stages in the fastest time with the highest combo score getting the top winning placements. Yalla Jackaroo competed in classic Jackaroo 2v2 format games with the best players eliminating all the enemy teams to reach to the top team number 1 spot. Asphalt Legends Unite participants played in an elimination bracket of 4 racers competing against each other in each race with the top place racers of each match competing against each other in the final race that determined their placements. For Golf enthusiasts, the elimination bracket included 1v1 matches where the winner qualified for the next stages after defeating their opponent.

A key highlight of the event was the official launch of the AppGallery Gamers Cup – Emirates Women’s Championship on May 2nd, a joint initiative with the Emirates Esports Federation to promote the representation of female gamers and foster innovation in women’s esports. During the conference, industry leaders, prominent female gamers, and media representatives participated in an engaging discussion titled “Breaking Barriers: Women in Esports”, highlighting the importance of inclusivity in the gaming community. This event also provided an excellent opportunity for one-on-one interviews, Q&A sessions, and extensive media engagement.

Adding a vibrant creative dimension to the event, the GoPaint activation brought together art and gaming in a dynamic fusion of culture and technology, where 60 young artists participated in digital painting sessions using Huawei tablets, and expressed their passion through digital art.

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority said, “We are incredibly proud to continue supporting events that speak to the interests of next-generation visitors and residents. Hosting events like the HUAWEI AppGallery Gamers Cup is a prime example of how we are embracing innovation to diversify our tourism offerings and support the intersection of technology, entertainment, and culture. Esports today are much more than just entertainment, they are a platform for talent development, inclusion, and community engagement.”

EESF General Secretary, Mr. Saeed Al Tahir added: “At the Emirates Esports Federation, we are proud to witness the growing impact of esports as a force for innovation, inclusion, and economic opportunity across the UAE. Collaborations like the AppGallery Gamers Cup – Ras Al Khaimah Esports Carnival reflect our commitment to building a vibrant and sustainable esports ecosystem that nurtures talent, celebrates diversity, and positions the UAE as a global hub for digital culture.”

William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group for the Middle East and Africa, reflected on the success of the event, stating, “The AppGallery Gamers Cup – Ras Al Khaimah Esports Carnival 2025 aligns perfectly with Ras Al Khaimah’s ambitious vision to lead in Esports and gaming initiatives. We are honored to support Ras Al Khaimah’s ambition by creating a platform where gamers can showcase their skills, driven by the vibrant community spirit, innovation, and enthusiasm that are shaping the region’s Esports future.”

The success of the AppGallery Gamers Cup – Ras Al Khaimah Esports Carnival 2025 highlights HUAWEI AppGallery’s ongoing commitment to nurturing a thriving mobile Esports ecosystem across the region. As a key milestone for the UAE’s Esports sector, the event reflects the accelerating growth and professionalization of the industry throughout the Middle East and Africa.