From diabetes to distance champion: Pinoy runner conquers ultramarathons in Italy

At 35 years old, Filipino ultramarathoner Genesis Cunanan is defying the odds and pushing boundaries in the world of endurance sports.

Living in Piacenza, Italy, he transformed his type 2 diabetes diagnosis into a lifelong commitment to fitness, discipline, and victory—becoming a decorated champion in one of the world’s most demanding sports.

Genesis moved to Italy at the age of six and was raised by his uncle and grandmother while his parents worked to provide a better future. Now a full-time warehouse technician, he juggles work and family while training three times a week after long shifts—driven by a passion that began with a doctor’s diagnosis. “My doctor told me I was diabetic. That’s when my new life began—with a sensor attached to my arm, insulin injections four times a day, constant medical check-ups, and constant worry,” he said.

His journey into athletics started with cycling, after friends invited him to join rides to improve his health. Eventually, he discovered running, which completely changed his life. “Little by little, my passion for movement grew—not just to feel better, but to reduce my dependence on medication,” he shared. That passion turned into competitive endurance racing, where he now holds an impressive record of ultramarathon finishes and podium wins.

Among his most notable achievements are a 3rd-place finish in the 2024 Ultra Turchino 50K (1,280m elevation gain), 3rd place in the 2024 Vigna Trail, 3rd in the 2024 Scarpa Trail 23K, and 2nd place in the 2024 100 Km Cinisello Balsamo.

He also ranked 3rd in the 2025 69K San Silvestro Ultramarathon, 5th in the 2025 100 km Cinisello Balsamo, and 6th in the 2024 100 km Delle Alpi. Genesis is a three-time finisher of the 100 km Passatore from Florence to Faenza, completed the 283 km Milan–San Remo Ultramarathon, and placed 7th in the 2025 Conero 50 km.

Despite the intense demands of the sport, Genesis credits his family as his source of strength. “I have to thank my wife, Beverly, immensely. Without her, I wouldn’t have been able to dedicate myself so intensely to running. My children, Mara (13) and Ryley (10), are my biggest fans. They inspire me every day to keep pushing forward,” he said.

He views running as a lifelong discipline and a vital tool for maintaining his health. “Training and competing help me take care of myself both physically and mentally. It forces me to adhere to a healthier lifestyle, bringing an immense sense of well-being. Before a race, I feel calm. During, I embrace the raw emotions of the run. Afterward, I take pride in what I’ve achieved, no matter the result.”

For Genesis, every ultramarathon is an emotional and physical journey. While he’s faced challenges and moments of weakness, he’s never truly reached his limit. “No, not yet. I don’t know when or if I ever will. There were moments early on when I gave up because I wasn’t feeling well physically, but I kept pushing through.”

On May 11–12, 2025, Genesis will take on another major challenge—the “Nove Colli”, a 202-kilometer race with 3,800 meters of elevation gain. As he prepares for this massive test, his story continues to inspire fellow Filipinos and athletes around the world. From managing diabetes to breaking barriers in ultrarunning, Genesis is proof that no challenge is too great when met with courage and passion.

Written with the contributions of Alona Cochon