Tancontian reclaims Asian Sambo throne in Uzbekistan

Filipina Sambo queen Sydney Sy Tancontian proved once again why she remains a dominant force in the sport as she clinched the heavyweight title at the Asia and Oceania Sambo Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Her golden finish headlined the Philippines’ campaign, contributing to the country’s total haul of two gold medals and one silver in the prestigious continental tournament.

Tancontian, a seasoned competitor in the international sambo scene, ruled the sport sambo adults female +80kg category with commanding performances. She edged out Kazakhstan’s Airalyn Abenova— a world champion and former Asian titleholder — with a narrow but strategic 1-0 victory in the semifinals. In the finals, she outclassed Ser-Ochir Buyanzaya of Mongolia, 3-0, to regain the crown she last held in 2022.

The win marks Tancontian’s third Asian championship title, following her triumphs in 2019 and 2022. Her return to the top of the podium comes after back-to-back silver finishes in previous editions, signaling a strong comeback for the Davao-native athlete.

The Philippines’ first gold in the tournament was delivered by Aislinn Yap in the combat sambo adults female -80kg division, showcasing the growing depth of Filipino talent in both sport and combat sambo. The country’s lone silver medal came from visually impaired athlete Richmond Revina, who showed grit and determination in the male -64kg SVI-1 category.

Other members of the Philippine delegation included MMA fighter Mark Striegl and Orlando Castillo Jr., who both competed in the combat sambo men’s categories but exited in the round of 16. Despite the early exits, the team’s overall performance underscored the Philippines’ continuing rise in the Asian sambo scene, with Tancontian’s golden return serving as the highlight of a proud campaign. —Alona Cochon