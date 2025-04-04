Twelve-year-old Filipina gymnast wins 4 medals at GAP Challenge, earns spot on PH national team

Filipina artistic gymnast Jhodelle Chavez, 12 years old, delivered a stellar performance at the GAP Challenge 2025 in Manila, winning four medals across multiple events.

Representing Italy, the Batangas-born athlete showcased her strength and artistry at the international gymnastics competition held from March 29 to 30.

Get the latest news instantly on your phone—join the Filipino Times WhatsApp channel now!

Chavez secured a gold medal in the Beam exercise, two silver medals in the Uneven Bars and Overall/Individual All-Around categories, and a bronze in Floor Exercise under the HP4 level.

The event gathered top gymnasts from different countries, many of whom were vying for a spot on the Philippine National Team.

“Masayang-masaya kami kasi importante itong GAP Challenge kay Jody. talagang sinadya lang namin ang competition,” her mother Jonalyn shared, adding that their family flew back to the Philippines just for the 10-day trip to attend the competition.

Now officially part of the Philippine National Gymnastics Team, Chavez will return to Italy to continue her high school studies while training under Coach Monica degli Uberti of CAG Napoli. Her next international competition will be in Italy this April, followed by the National Championships in Riccione, Italy, this May.

Jhodelle, who turns 13 this June, has already won the Italian national title for three consecutive years. Her consistent performance and dedication continue to inspire young gymnasts in the Philippines and abroad.

Her journey shows how passion and hard work can take young Filipinas to international platforms while bringing pride to the country with every victory.

Written with the contributions of Alona Cochon.