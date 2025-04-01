From ‘gigil’ to ‘videoke’: 11 Filipino words now part of Oxford English Dictionary

Eleven Filipino words have officially made their way into the Oxford English Dictionary (OED)!

These words, often “untranslatable,” have been recognized for their frequent usage in Philippine English.

In its March 2025 update, the OED emphasized the importance of incorporating words from various languages, particularly those that address language gaps in English.

“For people who speak English alongside other languages, there is an easy way to fill such a lexical gap—simply borrowing the untranslatable word from another language. Sometimes, they do this with enough frequency that the borrowed word eventually becomes part of the vocabulary of their variety of English,” the OED said.

Here are the newly added Filipino words in the OED, along with their definitions: