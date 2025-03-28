Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

‘It’s Showtime’ disqualifies Marco Adobas from ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ over rule violation

“It’s Showtime” has disqualified Marco Adobas from the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” singing competition after he violated the agreement signed before the contest.

The show announced the decision, stating that Adobas breached a competition rule, leading to his removal.

Additionally, the program noted that Adobas made serious allegations on social media against the competition and the show, raising the possibility of legal action.

Arvery Lagoring will take Adobas’ place in Pangkat Alon.

During an episode, the hosts addressed the disqualification, with Vice Ganda reminding viewers to be responsible with their statements online.

“Everyone, be very careful. You can share your opinions, but make sure they don’t harm others or yourself,” Vice said.

