OFW Processing Center to open at Mactan-Cebu Airport

Cebu Pacific, in collaboration with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC), is set to establish an overseas Filipino workers (OFW) Processing Center at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) Terminal 2.

The new facility aims to simplify the processing of essential travel documents for migrant workers.

Construction of the center will begin this March, with operations expected to start by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

The center will assist in processing Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs) and streamline the departure and return procedures for OFWs traveling through MCIA.

Cebu Pacific’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Candice Iyog, emphasized the airline’s commitment to improving services for OFWs, saying, “This partnership is part of our ongoing effort to make air travel more convenient and responsive to the needs of overseas Filipino workers.”

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac expressed full support for the initiative, noting that the center would serve as a one-stop service hub, providing essential services, comfort, and VIP treatment to OFWs and their families.

This initiative underscores Cebu Pacific’s role in supporting migrant workers, further enhancing its reputation as a trusted airline partner for the Filipino workforce abroad.

The airline also plans to collaborate with other government and private sector partners to improve services for OFWs in the future.