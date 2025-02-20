Swiss Guard members rehearse for Pope Francis’ funeral, reports say

The Swiss Guards protecting Pope Francis are now under a curfew as they allegedly rehearse for his funeral, highlighting the seriousness of his situation after the 88-year-old pontiff expressed fears about not surviving his battle with pneumonia, Swiss newspaper Blick reported.

The Pope has even mentioned that he has made arrangements for his tomb, although the location and design of his coffin will break from tradition.

He was recently hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital due to significant chest pain after resisting calls to leave the Vatican for several days.

Doctors have diagnosed him with a complex respiratory infection, which includes pneumonia and asthmatic bronchitis, requiring cortisone antibiotics.

The Vatican, for its part, has confirmed this diagnosis, noting the complexity of Pope Francis’ condition, especially given his history of having part of his lung removed years ago.

A statement it released on Wednesday said that recent blood tests have revealed a “slight improvement” in Pope Francis’ health.

Digital newspaper Politico said that two individuals close to the pontiff have revealed that he has expressed doubts about his survival, suggesting he “might not make it this time.”