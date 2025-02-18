RTA introduces fourth-generation traditional abras

As part of its goal to enhance Dubai’s marine transport system, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the fourth generation of traditional abras.
This initiative is part of RTA’s commitment to providing exceptional service to users of this popular mode of transportation, while also integrating marine transit with the broader public transport network, RTA said in a news release.
“This step reflects RTA’s commitment to enhancing service quality and improving the overall experience for marine transport users in line with its strategic goals,” said Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, Chief Executive Officer at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.
According to RTA, the redesigned abras can now accommodate up to 24 passengers, an increase from the previous capacity of 20, and comply with the Dubai Universal Design Code, ensuring safety and accessibility.
Bahrozyan also noted that the upgrades include improved seating, flooring, and designated spaces for people of determination.
Furthermore, the new abras feature advanced technology, such as real-time passenger information screens and digital destination boards, aimed at boosting ridership and connectivity within Dubai’s public transport network.
In addition to design and technological advancements, the fourth-generation abras adhere to the highest standards of security, safety, and environmental sustainability, RTA said, adding that it has secured certifications confirming compliance with Gulf Standard Specifications for maritime safety regulations, reinforcing its dedication to delivering high-quality marine public transport services.