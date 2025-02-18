DSWD digitalizes frontline services including accreditation of organizations, issuing travel permits for minors

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is streamlining some of its frontline services through digitalization to improve service delivery for Filipinos in need and simplify procedures for minors traveling abroad.

During the 74th anniversary celebration of the DSWD on Tuesday, February 18, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the department’s first order of business was to digitalize its regulatory services.

“We want to ensure simplicity in governance,” said Gatchalian in his speech during the anniversary event.

The department has introduced its new portal called the DSWD-Harmonized Electronic License and Permit System (HELPS), which will simplify the process for the Registration, Licensing, and Accreditation (RLA) of Social Welfare and Development Agencies (SWDAs).

“It has been a nightmare to get your registration license to operate and accreditation permits that made it unwelcoming and difficult,” Gatchalian added.

The DSWD chief noted that with the new system, organizations will go through 12 steps instead of 49 to be registered and accredited. The required documents have also been reduced from 50 to 11.

“Not only do we streamline the process of registration, licensing, and accreditation, including public solicitation and duty-exempt importation of donations, from six months to seven days,” he added.

The DSWD also introduced its automated system for traveling minors without their parents.

The Minors Traveling Abroad online system no longer requires parents or legal guardians to be physically present when applying for a travel permit.

The new portal will provide the DSWD travel clearance at the convenience of its applicants. The document is required to ensure that children are protected from abuse and trafficking.

“The current system is not only time-consuming, it is also a risk because the child is not required physically,” said Gatchalian.

The new system will also allow applicants to schedule interviews from the comfort of their homes during weekdays.

Apart from digital services, Gatchalian announced that the department will simplify the process for social workers required to appear in court cases. An easier procedure for social workers to become marriage counselors will also be introduced in the coming days.