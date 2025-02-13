Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Doc Willie Ong withdraws candidacy for Senate

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado33 mins ago

Screengrab from Doc Willie Ong/YouTube

Cardiologist and social media advocate Doc Willie Ong on Thursday, February 13, announced his withdrawal from the 2025 Senate race, saying that he needs to focus on his health amid his ongoing battle with cancer.

In a Facebook post, Doc Willie expressed gratitude to his supporters and reaffirmed his commitment to promoting good governance, stating, “I sincerely thank all the people who supported me and prayed for me. I will continue to support good governance and the candidates who espouse the same ideals as mine.”

Despite stepping back from the electoral race, he remains dedicated to advocating for the welfare of the poor in his private capacity.

Doc Willie revealed in September last year that doctors discovered a cancerous tumor in his abdomen, which was located behind his heart and in front of his spine.

He initially filed his candidacy through his wife, Dr. Liza Ong, while undergoing treatment in Singapore.

This marks Doc Willie’s third attempt at a national position, having previously run for the Senate in 2019 and for vice president in 2022.

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado33 mins ago
Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado

Jennibeth Reforsado

Related Articles

KELA Template 3

DMW joins global leaders in shaping future of work at World Governments Summit 2025

25 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 03 10T180230.765

Ramadan 2025: Possible start date set for March 1

1 hour ago
iStock 2157707551

How do Pinoys show love? Survey reveals ‘Acts of Service’ as top love language

5 hours ago
UAE and PH flag

PH aims for stronger UAE partnership in governance, crisis response

6 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button