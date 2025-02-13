Doc Willie Ong withdraws candidacy for Senate

Cardiologist and social media advocate Doc Willie Ong on Thursday, February 13, announced his withdrawal from the 2025 Senate race, saying that he needs to focus on his health amid his ongoing battle with cancer.

In a Facebook post, Doc Willie expressed gratitude to his supporters and reaffirmed his commitment to promoting good governance, stating, “I sincerely thank all the people who supported me and prayed for me. I will continue to support good governance and the candidates who espouse the same ideals as mine.”

Despite stepping back from the electoral race, he remains dedicated to advocating for the welfare of the poor in his private capacity.

Doc Willie revealed in September last year that doctors discovered a cancerous tumor in his abdomen, which was located behind his heart and in front of his spine.

He initially filed his candidacy through his wife, Dr. Liza Ong, while undergoing treatment in Singapore.

This marks Doc Willie’s third attempt at a national position, having previously run for the Senate in 2019 and for vice president in 2022.