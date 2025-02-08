Local pancit canton brand ranks among New York Times’ top 16 instant noodles

A local pancit canton brand made it to the 16 Best Instant Noodles 2025.

In an article by the Wirecutter, a product review website owned by The New York Times, Lucky Me! Pancit Canton Kalamansi is one of the 16 best instant noodles for this year.

The article dubbed it “citrusy ramen,” noting: “Of all the noodles we’ve tested, the Pancit Canton Kalamansi disappeared from the bowl the fastest. Sure, it’s a small serving, but the quiet mmm’s and ahh’s were telling.”

On the flavor, the piece highlighted: “The dry seasoning, soy sauce, and oil packets combine to produce a nuanced blend of light soy and fresh, aromatic citrus.”

As for the texture, the article shared: “The noodles are skinnier and more extra-curly than even your standard cheap ramen, so they had almost a fluffy feel. I definitely called them ‘cute’ while eating them.”

The description also highlighted that while the local pancit canton brand is affordable, buyers may need to purchase more than one pack to feel fully satisfied.

Wirecutter shared that this ramen guide was created after their team tested 45 different varieties of ramen since 2020.

Pancit canton is a beloved dish among Filipinos, no matter how it’s prepared, making it the perfect go-to food for cravings, late-night hunger, or even during study sessions.