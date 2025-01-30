Pag-IBIG Fund launches “1 Plus 1 Raffle Promo” to bring in more OFWs, self-employed members

Pag-IBIG Fund has rolled out the “Pag-IBIG 1 Plus 1 Raffle Promo,” an initiative aimed at encouraging more Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), self-employed individuals, online sellers and informal sector workers to register as members and save with Pag-IBIG Fund.

Running until Nov. 30, 2025, the promo rewards active Pag-IBIG Fund members who successfully register members from these sectors, enabling the agency’s programs and services to benefit more Filipinos.

Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), who chairs the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, said OFWs and informal sector workers are increasingly accessing Pag-IBIG’s offerings through the raffle initiative.

“Through the 1 Plus 1 Raffle Promo, we are able to reach more Filipino workers and provide them with avenues to save for their future and obtain affordable homes, especially under our Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Program,” Acuzar said. “This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure that every Filipino, regardless of location or financial capacity, has a fair opportunity to own a home and secure a stable future.”

Under the 1 Plus 1 Raffle Promo, active Pag-IBIG members who have saved in their Pag-IBIG Regular Savings within the last three months—referred to as “PagIBIGfluencers”— can invite at least one OFW or informal sector worker to become a new member, or to reactivate one’s Pag-IBIG membership (the “Plus 1”). Both the PagIBIGfluencer and the Plus 1 gain eligibility for the agency’s savings and housing loan programs, with each participant having a chance to win up to P500,000 in the Grand Draw. Pag-IBIG Fund initiated the program to mainly benefit OFWs, self-employed individuals, and underserved segments of the workforce who, unlike private and government employees, do not have employers to register them. This sector of the labor force is thus left on its own to enroll in social security institutions.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta said more than 7,000 new and reactivating members have already joined the promo in its first month, increasing both the agency’s membership and savings collections.

“The Pag-IBIG 1 Plus 1 Raffle Promo is more than just an incentive program—it is our way of recognizing and rewarding the trust and support of our members,” Acosta said. “Through this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to making Pag-IBIG benefits more accessible to more Filipinos, while promoting the habit of regular saving. With Pag-IBIG, we continue to help Filipino workers turn their aspirations for financial stability and homeownership into reality.”

Those interested in joining the Pag-IBIG 1 Plus 1 Raffle Promo may sign up at https://www.pagibigfundservices.com/1plus1/. For additional updates, the official Pag-IBIG Fund Facebook page and the Pag-IBIG Fund website provide the latest news on the initiative.