Mubadala Abu Dhabi open Tennis Village set to deliver enhanced fan experience for 2025 event

Free-to-enter Mubadala Tennis Village is set to comprise five key districts, providing an array of entertainment options, along with a huge selection of F&B offerings

The expanded tennis village is twice the size of previous years with 15,000 square metres of fun and sporting skill tests on offer

Reigning champion Elena Rybakina returns to defend her title against a world-class field including Ons Jabeur, Daria Kasatkina, and Paula Badosa

Fans attending the eagerly anticipated third edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open (February 1-8) can look forward to not only world-class tennis action but an unforgettable off-court experience with the biggest and best-ever Mubadala Tennis Village, designed and delivered by award-winning creative event experts, Brag.

At an impressive 15,000 square meters – double the size of previous years – the Mubadala Tennis Village at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, promises to elevate the event experience to new levels with a mix of entertainment, food, and family-friendly activities.

Entry to the village is free, giving fans even more reason to soak in the festival atmosphere throughout the tournament.

“This year, we’re taking the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open experience to a whole new level,” said Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director. “With a vibrant Mubadala Tennis Village twice the size of previous years, packed with creative activations and entertainment for fans of all ages, we’re proud to offer something truly special to complement the world-class action on court. It’s an experience not to be missed!”

The Mubadala Tennis Village is divided into five unique districts, each offering something special for visitors:

District 1, Main Stage, is the vibrant heart of the village, featuring live performances, interactive experiences, and unforgettable entertainment for fans of all ages.

Enjoy a culinary haven at District 2, Game, Set, Eat, which features a variety of food and beverage outlets catering to every palate.

District 3, You Got Served, features a host of tennis-themed activations to immerse fans in the spirit of the game, while District 4, Advantage Arts, is all about creative arts and crafts experiences that celebrate the sport and engage fans of all ages.

Lastly, District 5, Dropshot Arcade, is a fun-filled zone with arcade games.

Within the five districts, a host of fantastic attractions are included to maintain the fun off-court, including The Deuce Detour Maze, which operates on a ‘one exit, one entry’ policy to ensure smooth flow, with roaming staff on hand to assist lost adventurers. In the Dropshot Arcade, timed open play allows everyone to enjoy arcade games, with children playing one machine at a time. Parents are welcome to join, and on busy days, a timed play policy ensures fair access.

Elsewhere, the Serve ‘n’ Strike Wall is perfect for honing your tennis serve, while precision is key at the Tennis Swing Station. The focus turns to football at Goal Getters, where players can showcase their skills, and Bounce Boulevard boasts a six-bed trampoline for children aged four to 12, supervised by trained professionals for safe, endless fun throughout the tournament.

Additionally, test your skill and speed with two dynamic activities at the Reaction Challenge, where the first measures serve speed, featuring benchmark information from Mubadala-sponsored tennis events, while the second challenges players to return balls from a tennis machine, aiming to hit interactive targets. At Advantage Arts, meanwhile, children aged 12-14 can join Emirati artist and arts coach, May Ali, in a series of arts workshops throughout the tournament.

New for this year, the Tennis Village Passport gives attendees a chance to be rewarded for their efforts. Passports will be given to guests on arrival, and subsequently stamped on completion of each activation, with prizes including tickets and branded merchandise awarded to those with 13 stamps.

Music fans can look forward to a string of live performances on the main stage in the Mubadala Tennis Village throughout the tournament, with Carl Lafrenais, who has shared a stage with icons such as Bon Jovi, Sting, and Bastille during his career, and the FTM Band, providing the soundtrack to the opening day, while talented duo Gemma & JK will be entertaining crowds on Sunday.

Irish singer/songwriter Joe Girvin takes to the stage on Wednesday, February 5, and it’s the turn of Darren Lynch, who will be performing a selection of classic hits and crowd favorites, on Thursday, February 6. Kerrie Duo will then kick the weekend off in thrilling fashion on Frida,y February 7.

The tournament draws to a close on Saturday, February 8, and the final day’s music will be provided by Dan Moores and Chelsey, who will bring the curtain down on the event in style.

This year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is bigger and better than ever, which applies to the F&B selection too.

Regardless of your personal preferences, all tastes are catered for with a vast selection of options, including Monno (Italian), La Patrona (Mexican), and Kaak w Som Som (Lebanese).

Those spectators looking for burgers, steak, fried chicken and fries should make a point of visiting either LSE (La Sauce Entrecotte) or Crmbz, while Sliced and Papazou will be serving up pizza and Asian noodles respectively.

With House of Pops (ice lollies), Seven Fortunes (coffee), and Zaatar w Karak (tea and karak) also part of the Mubadala Tennis Village, there is absolutely no reason for fans to go hungry or thirsty.

The 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will feature a world-class line-up of players, including defending champion Elena Rybakina, fan-favorite Ons Jabeur, along with stars such as Beatriz Haddad Maia, Daria Kasatkina, Belinda Bencic, and Paula Badosa, ensuring spectators are guaranteed thrilling matches from start to finish.

Tickets for the tournament are now available at www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com and fans can follow all the action on the website. Children can attend the first five days of the tournament free of charge, while adult ticket prices start from just AED 25.