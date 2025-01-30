Dubai airport records 92.3 million guests in 2024

The Dubai International (DXB) Airport welcomed 92.3 million guests in 2024, marking the highest annual traffic recorded in its history.

This number surpassed the previous record of 89.1 million guests set in 2018. Additionally, the airport was included in the Airports Council International’s (ACI) list of the world’s busiest international airports.

According to the report, December was the busiest month of 2024, with 8.2 million guests choosing to arrive at DXB Airport.

It also performed well in handling 2.2 million tonnes of cargo last year, marking a significant increase in 2025 compared to the 1.8 million tonnes of annual cargo in 2024.

According to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the government is continuously improving the airport to help achieve one of its goals of becoming one of the world’s top five logistics hubs and doubling foreign trade by expanding connections to 400 new cities globally.