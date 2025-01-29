Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos plans more job in fairs outside Metro Manila to expand job access

Photo courtesy: Bongbong Marcos/FB

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced plans to hold more job fairs outside Metro Manila to make employment opportunities more accessible to job seekers in provincial areas.

Speaking at the Jobstreet Career Con at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on January 29, Marcos emphasized that these efforts aim to reduce the need for long-distance travel for those seeking work.

The two-day event, organized in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and other agencies, focused on creating “quality jobs” with potential for career advancement or even entrepreneurship.

“Once we see that many people have been placed in good jobs, we will continue this program,” Marcos said. He also stressed that the government’s support for workers should extend beyond just finding employment, highlighting the importance of offering jobs that provide growth potential.

“Whatever job they hold, it should be a quality job with potential for promotion, or for starting their own business,” he added.

The President further noted the evolving dynamics of the labor market and the need for workers to reskill and upskill to meet changing industry demands.

The job fair offered over 5,000 local and international job opportunities, with a focus on helping those affected by the closure of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

