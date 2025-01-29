Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos certifies as urgent a senate bill postponing BARMM elections

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report23 mins ago

File photo

President Bongbong Marcos has formally written to Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, certifying Senate Bill No. 2942 as urgent.

The bill, titled “An Act Resetting the First Regular Elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao,” aims to amend Article XVI, Section 13 of Republic Act No. 11054 (the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao).

“Due to recent legal developments, the President emphasized that the bill is essential to realign the governance structure of the Bangsamoro transitional government, ensuring the region’s goals of unity, inclusivity, and true autonomy are achieved,” the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement.

The President also forwarded a copy of the letter to Speaker Martin Romualdez and Secretary Mark Leandro Mendoza, the President’s adviser on legislative affairs and head of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office.

