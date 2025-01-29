Comelec partners with TikTok in campaign against misinformation, fake news

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) and TikTok yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding to combat misinformation and disinformation on the social media platform as the midterm elections approach.

Under this deal, Comelec will have access to TikTok’s services to verify misinformation, while content that violates election laws will be reported. Briefings for content creators as well as candidates on proper platform usage to reiterate that political advertisements are banned will also be held.

“The fight now is not in the regular campaign, it will be in the social media campaign. That’s why this partnership between Comelec and TikTok is a very welcome development as far as our campaign against disinformation or fake news is concerned,” Comelec Chairman George M. Garcia noted.

TikTok has launched an Election Center tab specific to the Philippines to empower voters, TikTok Public Policy Manager Peachy A. Paderna said.

The platform will prohibit monetization and advertising by politicians, ensuring that while users can express their political views, they cannot profit from political content.

“We don’t allow politicians, governments and political parties to make money on the platform. We also don’t allow the monetization of political content,” Paderna said.

Aside from Tiktok, Comelec is also working closely with the local counterparts of tech giants Google and Meta to establish fact-checking processes and guidelines for social media use during the election period.