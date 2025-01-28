Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi beautifies Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed St. with 6,500 sqm fixed-sand design

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino45 mins ago

Courtesy: WAM

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has enhanced Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street with a stunning upgrade, incorporating cutting-edge sustainable technologies.

The Municipality recently completed a 1.7-kilometer median strip along the street, further boosting Abu Dhabi’s visual appeal and reinforcing its position as one of the most beautiful cities globally.

The project focused on beautifying the street with modern fixed-sand technology, covering a 6,500-square-meter area, which significantly enhances the road’s visual appeal.

Seasonal flowers were also planted along the median and adjacent roadways, adding vibrancy, color, and a touch of natural beauty to the area.

In addition, a new irrigation network was installed to ensure the plants receive sufficient water, aligning with the UAE’s conservation standards and resource management principles.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality remains committed to delivering top-quality sustainable urban development and municipal services, all aimed at ensuring the happiness and well-being of the community.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

