Abu Dhabi beautifies Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed St. with 6,500 sqm fixed-sand design

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has enhanced Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street with a stunning upgrade, incorporating cutting-edge sustainable technologies.

The Municipality recently completed a 1.7-kilometer median strip along the street, further boosting Abu Dhabi’s visual appeal and reinforcing its position as one of the most beautiful cities globally.

The project focused on beautifying the street with modern fixed-sand technology, covering a 6,500-square-meter area, which significantly enhances the road’s visual appeal.

Seasonal flowers were also planted along the median and adjacent roadways, adding vibrancy, color, and a touch of natural beauty to the area.

In addition, a new irrigation network was installed to ensure the plants receive sufficient water, aligning with the UAE’s conservation standards and resource management principles.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality remains committed to delivering top-quality sustainable urban development and municipal services, all aimed at ensuring the happiness and well-being of the community.