PH Embassy to Filipinos in U.S.: You have rights regardless of immigration status

The Philippine Embassy in Washington DC, U.S.A. reminded Filipino immigrants that they have certain rights regardless of immigration status.

In a Facebook post, the Embassy headlined their guide: “Kabayan, may karapatan ka!” The Embassy wrote the rights of both migrant workers and immigrants in the United States.

This post comes after Donald Trump announced his anti-immigration campaign, which could put 350,000 Filipinos in the U.S. at risk of deportation.

Also read: 350K undocumented Filipinos risk deportation in the U.S.

Philippine Ambassador to the United States, Jose Manuel Romualdez, previously stated that Filipino immigrants will be made aware of their rights. He also emphasized that Filipinos in the U.S. will receive guidance to understand their options better, whether that means staying in the country or exploring pathways to obtain legal status.

According to the Embassy’s post, migrant workers have the right to:

  • Be paid on time
  • Be paid the applicable minimum wage for all the hours they worked
  • A safe work environment
  • Form and join a union
  • Be treated without harassment or discrimination
  • File a claim without retaliation
  • Question their employer’s pay or workplace practices

Meanwhile, immigrants have the right to:

  • Remain silent in an encounter with a law enforcement
  • Speak to an attorney first before answering any questions from the police
  • Refuse consent for the police or immigration to search the immigrant, as well as their car or their home
  • Refuse to sign anything if they don’t understand it
  • Reach out to the Philippine Embassy in the U.S. or the Consulate General

The Embassy also posted the contact numbers for Consular Services, available to all Filipinos regardless of their status:

  • Washington DC: 202-368-2767
  • Honolulu: 808-253-9446
  • New York: 917-294-0196
  • Agana: 671-488-4630
  • Houston: 346-256-4522
  • San Francisco: 415-269-2090
  • Chicago: 312-810-3019
  • Los Angeles: 323-528-1528

