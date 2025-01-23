114 elite police teams from 48 countries to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge 2025

The UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 will feature a record-breaking 114 elite teams from 48 countries, making it the largest edition since the event’s global debut in 2019.

This year, eight countries are participating for the first time, alongside five women’s teams and six debut entries from police colleges and academies. The world’s best tactical teams are vying for a share of the US$260,000 prize pool.

The event has seen a significant increase in participation over the years, with 34 teams in 2022, 55 teams in 2023, and 73 teams in 2024.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations, highlighted the remarkable growth, noting that the event has become the largest of its kind, attracting teams from Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

“The UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 has become the largest event of its kind, drawing tactical units from Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas,” said Major General Al Ghaithi through WAM. “Its growing global reputation reflects Dubai’s excellence in hosting world-class events.”

The competition will put participants to the ultimate test in five specialized events: the Tactical Operations Challenge, Assault Challenge, Officer Rescue Competition, High Tower Challenge, and Obstacle Course. Each event is designed to challenge teams’ physical endurance, strategic thinking, and tactical skill.

The UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 will take place from February 1 to 5 at the Al Ruwayyah Training City, hosted by Dubai Police.