House bill proposes death by firing squad for corrupt public officials

A new bill filed in the House of Representatives seeks to impose the death penalty by firing squad on public officials convicted of corruption-related crimes.

Zamboanga Rep. Khymer Olaso introduced House Bill 11211, also known as the Death Penalty for Corruption Act, which targets all public officials—elected or appointed—across government branches, including military and police members, for offenses such as graft, malversation, and plunder.

The death sentence will apply only after the conviction is upheld by the Supreme Court and all legal avenues have been exhausted.

The bill aims to send a strong message against corruption, with safeguards to protect the rights of the accused.

In a related development, Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers expressed support for the death penalty, specifically for plunder and heinous crimes, including drug offenses.

Barbers also noted that he was open to any mode of execution, including firing squad, if the majority in Congress supports it.

