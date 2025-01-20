Strong 5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Occidental Mindoro waters

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the waters near Lubang, Occidental Mindoro, on Monday, January 20, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

PHIVOLCS science research specialist Dhenz Rodriguez told GMA News Online that the magnitude 5.5 earthquake was a development from the initially reported magnitude 5.4 that hit Calatagan, Batangas.

According to the reports, the earthquake’s epicenter was 23 km northeast of Lubang, Mindoro at 6:42 PM (PH time).

The earthquake was tectonic in origin, with a depth of focus of 116 km.

PHIVOLCS also reported the following intensities:

Intensity IV – Lubang, Occidental Mindoro

Intensity III – Quezon City; Makati City; Taguig City; Obando, Bulacan; Hermosa, Bataan; Cainta, Rizal; City of Cabuyao, Laguna

Intensity II – Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Cuenca and Talisay, Batangas; City of Tagaytay and Bacoor, Cavite

Intensity I – Muntinlupa City

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded: