Strong 5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Occidental Mindoro waters

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Courtesy: PHIVOLCS

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the waters near Lubang, Occidental Mindoro, on Monday, January 20, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

PHIVOLCS science research specialist Dhenz Rodriguez told GMA News Online that the magnitude 5.5 earthquake was a development from the initially reported magnitude 5.4 that hit Calatagan, Batangas.

According to the reports, the earthquake’s epicenter was 23 km northeast of Lubang, Mindoro at 6:42 PM (PH time).

The earthquake was tectonic in origin, with a depth of focus of 116 km.

PHIVOLCS also reported the following intensities:

  • Intensity IV – Lubang, Occidental Mindoro
  • Intensity III – Quezon City; Makati City; Taguig City; Obando, Bulacan; Hermosa, Bataan; Cainta, Rizal; City of Cabuyao, Laguna
  • Intensity II – Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Cuenca and Talisay, Batangas; City of Tagaytay and Bacoor, Cavite
  • Intensity I – Muntinlupa City

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

  • Intensity III – City of Tagaytay, Cavite; City of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro
  • Intensity II – Navotas City; Pandi, and San Rafael, Bulacan; Bauan, Talisay, and City of Tanauan, Batangas; Naic, Ternate, and City of Trece Martires, Cavite; City of Calamba, Laguna; Abra De Ilog, Magsaysay, and Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro
  • Intensity I – City of Malabon; Bulakan, Bustos, and Paombong, Bulacan; Rosario, Batangas; City of San Pablo, Laguna; Dolores, Gumaca, and Mauban, Quezon; Tanay, Rizal

