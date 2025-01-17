Remains of Kuwait OFW Jenny Alvarado arrive in PH

The remains of overseas Filipino worker Jenny Alvarado, who was reported to tragically pass away in Kuwait due to coal suffocation from a heating system at her workplace, have returned to the Philippines yesterday, January 16.

According to the Philippine News Agency (PNA), the remains of Alvarado arrived via Kuwait Airways flight KU 417 around 5:20 pm in Parañaque City, as confirmed by Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Felicitas Bay.

The turnover of Alvarado’s remains to her family was witnessed by Bay, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac, and several officials from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

On January 10, a different cadaver was mistakenly delivered to Alvarado’s family in Cavite. The remains belonged to a Nepali national and were returned to Kuwait on January 14, the DMW said.

Earlier, Cacdac had personally met with the Alvarado family to offer his condolences and apologies. He also confirmed that both the Philippine labor attaché and lawyers have been assigned to probe the incident.

“Our lawyer is still on the ground. I’ve been apprised about the applicable Kuwaiti law, and yes, we are moving ahead with the filing of claims against whoever, hindi ko muna papangalanan pa kung sino, but whoever caused the mistake or the error,” Cacdac was quoted as saying in the PNA report.

The Philippine government is actively coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities to oversee the investigation into the incident that resulted in the deaths of Alvarado and her two other foreign co-workers.

Cacdac noted that they are awaiting the outcomes of the police investigation and autopsy results, adding that these findings will guide their next steps, including the potential for filing a legal claim, PNA reported.

Meanwhile, the DMW has provided initial financial assistance to the family of Alvarado, who left behind three minor children. The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration will also provide additional support, including funeral and burial assistance.