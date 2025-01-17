MOHRE: Why hire domestic helpers through certified agencies?

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) is encouraging the public to hire domestic helpers exclusively through licensed agencies.

Using MoHRE-certified recruitment agencies ensures the protection of employers’ rights and workers alike.

In a Facebook post, MoHRE wrote: “These agencies are subject to continuous monitoring and oversight by the Ministry to ensure their compliance with legal standards and regulations, and they offer several exclusive benefits.”

Below are some of the benefits of hiring domestic helpers through MoHRE-certified agencies:

1. Hiring well-trained domestic helpers

Domestic workers recruited through MoHRE-certified agencies have proper training and orientation before deployment. You can expect them to be skilled and knowledgeable in household tasks and meet their employers’ specific needs.

2. Two-year warranty on the worker

MoHRE-certified agencies provide a two-year guarantee for domestic helpers, which includes free replacement or refund in case of issues during this period. However, it’s important to note that the warranty is subject to specific terms and conditions that must be met.

3. Transparency in recruitment costs

MoHRE-certified agencies have clear and upfront prices for their services. By hiring domestic helpers through these agencies, you can avoid hidden fees and stay within your budget.

4. Diverse packages for employers’ needs

Every household is different, which is why MoHRE-certified agencies have a huge variety of packages tailored to their employers’ specific needs and demands.

5. Clear mechanisms for handling complaints

MoHRE-certified agencies follow a structured complaint resolution process. You can expect your complaints to be handled effectively, which protects the rights of both the employer and the domestic helper.

MoHRE encourages citizens and residents to view their approved agencies either by visiting their website at mohre.ae.