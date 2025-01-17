Ex-Pres. Duterte faces disbarment case

Former President Rodrigo Duterte, who carried out the bloody drug war, is facing a disbarment case filed by families of extrajudicial killing victims and human rights advocates.

The case, filed before the Supreme Court on Friday, Jan. 17, cited conduct unbecoming a lawyer and violations of the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability.

The petitioners said Duterte showed disregard for rule of law and ethical standards when he admitted that he led a death squad, encouraged violence and abuse, and pushed for extrajudicial killings.

“Hindi po siya karapat-dapat dahil ang isang abogado po ay siya ang magtatanggol ng karapatan ng bawat Pilipino, lalo na po ang mga mahihirap na kagaya namin na pinaslang na wala man lang proseso,” said Llore Pasco, mother of siblings who were killed in the drug war.

“Napakasuwerte nga ni Pangulong Duterte dahil tayo ay dumadaan sa tamang proseso, bagay na hindi niya ginawa kahit kanino man,” said VJ Topacio, a lawyer and son of a couple who were also victims of EJK.

Based on human rights data, the drug war death toll has reached up to 30,000.

Former presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo defended the remarks of Duterte during the congressional inquiries.

“No admission was made on extrajudicial killings. They should read the transcript of the proceedings. All his statements on killings were all hyperbole. They will not stand in court,” Panelo told NewsWatch Plus in a message.

He added that the case has no legal basis.

The disbarment case comes as Duterte’s daughter, Vice President Sara, is facing three impeachment complaints in the House of Representatives.

Rights group Karapatan criticized the move.

“Bawat abogado ay nararapat mabastos sa ganitong klase ng pagpepresenta niya ng kanyang sarili bilang isang abogado, bilang isang prosecutor. Tingin po namin, dinuduraan ni Duterte ang propesyon ng abogasya sa bawat salitang binitawan niya,” Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay said.