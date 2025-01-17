Latest NewsNewsTechnologyTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai plans to build futuristic ‘Crypto Tower’

Dubai aims to complete the iconic ‘Crypto Tower,’ a futuristic landmark in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), by 2027.

This 17-story building is a collaborative project between DMCC and REIT Development, designed to feature cutting-edge facilities powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology from Chatoshi.ai.

The Crypto Tower will offer 150,000 square feet of leasable space, including nine floors of state-of-the-art offices tailored for established businesses and crypto startups.

Three additional floors will cater to venture capital firms, investment companies, and blockchain incubators, creating a hub for financial innovation.

A dedicated floor will also be reserved exclusively for fostering AI innovation, reinforcing the tower’s commitment to cutting-edge technology. According to DMCC’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the building will also feature a vault storage area, a gold bullion shop, and a 30,000-square-foot crypto club.

Additionally, the tower will boast versatile event spaces both indoors and outdoors, designed to host crypto and blockchain events. The indoor event space will span 10,000 square feet, while the outdoor area will offer 3,500 square feet of flexible space for gatherings.

The Crypto Tower will complement the DMCC Crypto Centre, located in Uptown Tower, demonstrating the future of Web3 as well as advancing collaboration, innovation, and business growth in Dubai.

