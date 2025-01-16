OFW Jenny Alvarado’s remains to be repatriated after family receives wrong cadaver

The remains of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jenny Alvarado, who tragically passed away in Kuwait, will be repatriated Thursday night after a mishap involving the wrong cadaver angered her grieving family, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported.

Alvarado died on January 2 from suffocation, and while her remains were expected to arrive on January 10, her family discovered the wrong body had been sent.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac confirmed that the correct remains would be received by the family in Parañaque City later tonight.

“We continue to provide all forms of assistance to the family as we had already started to do so last weekend,” Cacdac said.

The DMW had previously apologized after Alvarado’s family received the body of a Nepali national instead. The incorrect remains were returned to Kuwait on Tuesday night and arrived back on Wednesday morning.

Cacdac also mentioned that investigations into the incident are underway, and the DMW will pursue legal action against those responsible.

“We are awaiting the results of the police report and autopsy, and from there, we’ll explore the possibility of filing legal claims regarding Jenny’s death,” he said.

The DMW chief again expressed regret over the situation, taking full responsibility and offering his sincerest apologies to the Alvarado family.

“Take full responsibility as the secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers for what happened,” Cacdac stated. Meanwhile, the agency has provided initial financial support to Alvarado’s family, including assistance for her three children, funeral, and burial expenses. Further rounds of financial aid will follow, alongside coordination with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).