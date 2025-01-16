Dubai leads MENA region as top meeting hub in 2024

Dubai continues to excel as the leading destination for hosting prominent international conferences, congresses, corporate meetings, and incentive events in 2024.

Last year, the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) recognized Dubai as the top city in its “Top Meeting Destinations in the Middle East and Africa” rankings. The emirate also earned the distinction of being the leading city in the Middle East for hosting the highest number of association meetings and events.

As reported by WAM, Dubai has successfully secured 437 event bids across various industries and professional sectors, marking a 20% year-on-year increase in the number of successful bids. This achievement is driven by the emirate’s official convention bureau, the Dubai Business Events (DBE).

The successful events in Dubai last year are set to attract an estimated 210,731 delegates to the emirate over the coming years. This will directly impact the city’s tourism and travel ecosystems as well as its events, bringing in more talent and expertise from across the globe.

Dubai’s rising reputation as a premier destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) underscores its accessibility, safety, and renowned hospitality for global visitors.

This momentum also supports the emirate’s ambitious Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, aimed at positioning the city as the world’s leading hub for both business and leisure.